LG’s ThinQ technology has become the centerpiece of the AI world; and everyday it’s learning more about how AI can assist people in their homes and beyond to make life better.

One of our most innovative smart home systems, ThinQ can do everything from checking your wine's temperature to alerting you to an intruder in your house.

At CES 2020, ThinQ’s features were on show in a special experience room, displaying everyday products for attendants to try out for themselves. So what makes ThinQ so special? Why would you choose it over other home automation systems? Find out below.





Firstly, what is LG’s smart home technology?

A smart home system is an interconnected network set up in an apartment or a house, which allows you, the owner to control your home appliances remotely and/or by voice demand. When you purchase a smart home appliance from LG, you will have access to the LG ThinQ app, which will allow you to control your appliance from the palm of your hand, no matter where, or how far away you are.

Going a step further

The ThinQ demonstrations at CES 2020 showcased how the technology goes a step further than its counterparts, by interacting and learning with you. While you might have a smart washing machine that responds to your query with ‘yes, I will start the washing’, ThinQ will look beyond the basics. It may offer a suggestion like, ‘because there is less laundry and less pollution, I have a SpeedWash course that ends in 20 minutes.