TV buying guide: Everything you need to know | LG EXPERIENCE

It’s always exciting when the time comes to buy a new TV. But, how do you know which one is right for you? With technology advancing so quickly and so many options on the market, there are so many features to compare and consider.

That’s why we’ve put together this comprehensive TV buying guide, covering everything from screen size and resolution to refresh rate and contrast. By the time you’ve finished reading, you’ll not only know your UHD from your OLED, but you’ll be well-equipped to make an informed decision whether you are at the start of your search or you’re ready to spend your hard-earned money.





Quick tips⚡

If you are rushed for time and just want to get a quick idea of what’s important — start here.

- 55-inch TVs are the most common: they offer the perfect viewing distance when placed in an average-sized room.

- Ultra HD and 4K are the same: both terms are commonly used but they represent the same thing, which is that the TVs resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels

- 8K can be avoided: you may have heard of 8K but the reality is that there is virtually no content being filmed in 8K. For now, the best options are still Ultra HD and 4K.

- OLED delivers the best picture possible: there are lots of acronyms out there but OLED represents the newest technology and delivers the most impressive picture quality.

- Soundbars take the viewing experience to the next level: if you are looking for powerful sound that pulls you into the action on screen then the right soundbar is a wise investment.

- Look for a high refresh rate: particularly important for gamers and sports fans, the higher the refresh rate the smoother the motion will be.





Screen size: bigger doesn’t always mean better

Even at a glance, there is a huge range of options when it comes to TV sizes. It’s easy to assume that bigger is always better, but that’s not always the case.

You’ll actually want to find a TV that perfectly fits the space where it will be housed. So unless you have a private screening room, going for a screen bigger than 88 inches might not be the best idea.

Luckily, we’ve already covered how to measure and read TV sizes. Use this quick calculation to understand the correlation between screen size and how far you sit from the TV.

These days the most common size is between 50 and 65 inches, which will suit the majority of living rooms.1





Screen resolution: understanding the options

Before we get into the many options available in TVs, it’s best to explain why it is so important. The resolution describes the number of pixels that make up the picture on a display, which is usually expressed both horizontally and vertically. What this essentially means is that the more pixels you have, the sharper and more detailed the picture will be.