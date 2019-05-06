Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Awards & Recognition | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience
lg_award-recognition_page_keyvisual.jpg lg_award-recognition_page_keyvisual.jpg

For over 60 years , LG has been a world leader in digital innovation, continuously going beyond the boundaries to make life good. But don’t just take our word for it; find out how we compare across the globe.

TV

LG OLED TV – E9

The E9 offers red carpet designLG’s most advanced TV brain – the a9 processor – and front-firing speakers throwing 60w of power into your room thanks to Dolby Atmos.

Learn more
The OLED65E9PUA E9 65 Inch OLED 4K TV has been on the receiving end of a CES award for excellence | More at LG MAGAZINE
The 86SM9000PUA LG NanoCell 4K HDR TV has been on the receiving end of a CES award for excellence | More at LG MAGAZINE

NanoCell 4K HDR TV

LG’s most advanced LED TV, delivering superior picture quality with enhanced RGB colour purity thanks to LG’s NanoCell technology.

Learn more

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - W8

LG’s ultimate 4K model gives ultra-slim TVs a new meaning – and its innovative features haven’t gone unnoticed in the technology world, with numerous awards celebrating the W8’s wow factor.

Learn more
LG SIGNATURE OLED W8 Wallpaper TV with soundbar on white background
LG SIGNATURE OLED G8 TV with soundbar on white background with iF design award in corner

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV G8

The original LG SIGNATURE TV offers an elegant picture-on-glass design, providing the perfect backdrop for the α9 (Alpha) Processor. This remarkable style has been recognised the world over.

Learn more

LG OLED TV - E8

A built-in speaker, OLED 4K quality and picture-on-glass design have made the E8 a favoured TV for many; and it’s been rewarded as best in its class by numerous experts as well.

Learn more
LG OLED E8 TV on white background
LG OLED C8 TV on white background

LG OLED TV - C8

As well as the OLED screen and α9 Processor, the C8 model features a curved stand that helps direct sound to the viewer. Such innovative design has naturally led to a star-studded endorsement.

Learn more
LG alpha 9 intelligent processor for LG OLED TVs on black background

Better audio and perfect colour on perfect black, all rolled into one magnificent brain inside your LG TV. This intelligent processor is a cut above the rest, and experts agree.

Learn more
A close-up of a girl's face, watching an LG OLED TV with Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ capabilities

Live your best life thanks to the ThinQ intelligence within your LG TV. ThinQ creates a centre for your smart home and beyond, and this innovative technology was handed a coveted prize at CES 2018.

Learn more
LG Super UHD TV - SK9500

Super UHD has reached a new level of super, packing in excellent picture quality and an elegant design. And the SK9500 has fittingly been acknowledged on the international stage.

Learn more
LG Super UHD SK9500 TV on white background
LG Speakers

LG Sound bar SL10

Tell your speakers how you want it thanks to Google Assistant, and get personalised sound to match your superior entertainment system.

Learn more
The SL10 LG Speaker has been on the receiving end of a CES award for excellence | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SL9 Speaker has been on the receiving end of a CES award for excellence | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Sound bar SL9

With a slim wall-mountable design, you can have your speakers right where you need them for the very best audio experience.

Learn more
LG speaker SK10y on white background with iF design award in corner

LG Sound bar SK10Y

This huge sound bar delivers an optimal audio experience, and its looks match its power. Such sleek and elegant design was on the receiving end of international recognition.

Learn more

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker WK7

LG’s smart speaker has been honoured for bringing Google Home together with Meridian Audio to create intelligent, high quality sound for your music.

Learn more
LG WK7 speaker on white background
LG PK3, PK5 and PK7 speakers in a line on white background

LG XBOOM Go portable speaker PK7, PK5, PK3

LG’s XBOOM Go portable speaker range lets you enjoy your music wherever you go, with award-winning designs to match.

Learn more
LG XBOOM Speaker OK99

The XBOOM OK99 Speaker has everything you need to accommodate your party, no matter the size. Between the mobility, design and quality of the sound, international acclaim has naturally followed.

Learn more
LG XBOOM OK99 speaker on white background with CES 2018 Innovation Award in the corner
Home Appliances

A++ Rated InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Non-Plumbed Water and Ice Dispenser on white background with Which? Best Buy award in the corner

LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

Alongside signature LG features, the InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Non-Plumbed Water makes life even easier, allowing you to install the fridge anywhere without replacing the water filter. Such technology has not gone unnoticed.

Learn more

LG 12KG Centum SystemTM Washing Machine

The Centum System Washing Machine is packed with features and its fast-washing cycles and energy saving qualities make it the ideal addition to your household routine. With so many benefits, positive reviews and awards have followed.

Learn more
12KG Centum System™ Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ on white background with Which? Best Buy award in corner
Smartphone

The LG G7ThinQ has been on the receiving end of a CES award for excellence | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG G7ThinQ

The G7ThinQ raised the bar on what to expect from your smartphone even higher, with strong visuals, audio, camera and forward-thinking intelligence. Of course, experts think highly of the flagship phone as well.

Learn more
The image of LG booth at MWC 2018 barcelona, presenting its latest artificial intelligence smartphone v30s thinq.

Up & Coming

MWC 2018: Introducing the All New V30: V30S ThinQ

Get your hands on the brand new LG V30S ThinQ smartphone announced at MWC 2018. Centered around LG's mobile AI technology, this smartphone will make your everyday life that much easier.

LG is presenting its innovative new technology at CES 2018

Up & Coming

LG CES 2018: The future is now, and you're invited.

Looking for a glimpse into the future? AI robotics, communicating devices, and a TV control tower is just some of what the future has in store for you.

An image showing lg's new artificial intelligent interactive oled tv w8 at ces 2018 las vegas.

Up & Coming

CES 2018 - LG OLED W8: Beyond television, beyond the future.

Thought the LG OLED W8 was merely the best TV money can buy? Guess again. The ThinQ powered LG OLED W will redefine future homes as we know it.

LG presented new lg oled canyon to bring the most stunning oled experience at lg ces 2018 showing Haleakala.

Up & Coming

CES 2018: The world's most stunning spectacles come to life on the LG OLED Canyon.

The world is full of breathtaking views and the only way to experience them all in one place is by being transported through the mind-blowing LG OLED Canyon.

