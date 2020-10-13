About Cookies on This Site

A better future starts with a better you | Life's Good | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience
A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen. A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen.


Life’s Good when we care for our well-being, our loved ones and our community.

At LG, we’re looking to the future. We’re working hard on developing innovative products aimed at improving daily life and helping you on your journey to better well-being and sustainability. We believe that the generations of today and tomorrow are capable of incredible things, and we want everyone to know that life’s good when you have compassion for yourself and the world around you.



Let’s champion the idea of making the world a better place. We want to recognise those who show us the importance of a positive attitude and strong drive, give others the opportunity to be aspirational and innovative, and remind us all that Life’s (still) Good.


#LifeisGoodFilm | LG x Amelia Conway

Bringing you the stories of our generation.

LG has worked closely with teen filmmaker Amelia Conway and other young influencers to create the Life’s Good movie. Our aspirational creatives share their diverse goals and unique personalities, as well as their passions, experiences, and choices in life.

Find out more on LG's Instagram and YouTube channel.

A screenshot of an editing software project with an image still with the words Life Is Good.


“Believe in yourself and put out a positive energy into the world. I think this is an important part of Life's Good.” - Amelia Conway



Discover more inspiring stories

A close-up side profile of a woman holding her hands together.

Own Your Story

Hitomi Mochizuki

Watch the story
A man levitating in the sky whilst wearing a helmet and parachuting gear.

Take the Leap

Josh Neuman

Watch the story
A woman posing with a backdrop of hand-drawn mountains and trees.

Worlds of Her Own Creation

Maris Jones

Watch the story
A man surfboarding in the ocean.

Reflection in a wave

Kai Lenny

Watch the story
A man playing one of two keyboards in a room.

Music is Best Shared

Superorganism

Watch the story
A woman in a red clothe facing the camera.

Through Her Lens

Aicha Cherif

Watch the story
A man, wearing a yellow shirt, looking down.

Use Your Voice

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

Watch the story
A woman tilting her head sideways whilst sitting in her room.

Behind the scenes

Amelia Conway

Watch the story
#LifeisGoodMusic | LG x H.E.R.

The signage for the Life's Good music collaboration with H.E.R

Connecting people through music for a harmonised world.

Young, talented people from around the world come together for the Life’s Good Music project. We’ve teamed up with singer-songwriter H.E.R. and asked fans to complete a song from the 16 vocal bars written and composed by the Grammy-award winning artist.

Find out more on LG's Instagram and YouTube channel.


“Smiling’s free, and tomorrow may not be guaranteed, but I know we’ll make sunshine on rainy days.” - first verse of the song



Celebrating incredible talent from young creatives




Explore your creativity with our products


A front view of lg v50 dual screen

LG V50 ThinQ and LG Dual Screen™

Two Is Better Than One

Learn more
THE LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds on display in their case.

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds

Refresh Your Sound

Learn more
The LG UltraWide monitor showing javascript text and an image of a saxophone.

LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor

See More, Create Better

Learn more
lg_gram_laptop_16Z90P.jpg

LG gram 16'' Ultra-Lightweight

All This, Light As Ever

Learn more
The LG XBOOM GO on display with purple lighting.

LG XBOOM Go PN Series with MERIDIAN

Balanced Sound Anywhere

Learn more
Sustainable Wash with LG

A comparison image of landfill and a green meadow.

#CareForWhatYouWear

5.8 million tons of fabric waste is created in Europe every year. Each one of us can play a small part in changing this through sustainable choices, such as caring for our clothes to extend their lifespan. A less wasteful society creates a greener future for us and the generations that follow. Start making small changes with LG, for a big impact on our Earth.

* “Textiles and the environment in a circular economy”, European Environment Agency, 2019

Learn more

LG x NET-A-PORTER Sustainable Collection

LG and NET-A-PORTER launch their entirely machine-washable collection, aimed at encouraging a conscious clothing lifestyle and to #CareForWhatYouWear. The NET SUSTAIN Collection, developed in collaboration with three sustainable fashion brands, uses 100 per cent natural and organic fabrics and was created with zero-waste.

Shop now
A woman sitting by the river wearing natural clothes.


Get to know our innovative clothing care technology, designed with the future in mind


A front image of LG Steam Washing Machine

LG AI DD™ Washing Machine

Intelligent care with 18% more fabric protection, optimised wash to protect your laundry*

Learn more
A front image of LG Steam Washing Machine

LG TurboWash™ Washing Machine

Less wash time, lighter bills, reducing water and energy usage by up to 17%**

Learn more
A front image of LG Steam Washing Machine

LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

New standard of energy saving, convenience and healthy drying

Learn more
A front image of LG Styler

LG Styler Clothing Care System® S3BF - Black

Less damaging of precious items, fabric protection from drying process

Learn more
* Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

** 2 Tested in LG Lab; Based on Cotton cycle/40 °C/1400rpm comparison between ‘with TurboWash™’ and ‘without TurboWash™ (Half Load)


Our well-being is influenced by how we feel physically and emotionally, and how we interact with the world around us. When we take care of our well-being, we improve our quality of life and allow ourselves to prioritise our health, happiness and success. The choices we make, no matter how insignificant they might seem, help us to put our well-being first.


Tips to Engage with Your Well-being

Make life good through compassion and self-care.

The Life's Good philosophy embraces self-improvement, care for others, and protecting the planet. When you look inwards and reflect on yourself, you can find the energy and empathy to look outwards too. We’ve gathered some of our best tips for well-being and living your best life to inspire you.

A woman practising meditation whilst wearing matching head towels and cucumber slices as the child sitting next to her.



An image of a person washing hands

Hygiene tips for your home with LG

Making sure your home is hygienically cleaned is particularly important at the moment – discover how LG can help you make this happen.

Read more

Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment

Be the envy of your friends and family by upgrading your home entertainment setup, whether you're a gamer, movie buff or music lover.

Read more
A woman admiring the visual graphic on display on an LG OLED TV.
A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

Life’s Good from home with ThinQ home appliances

Your home is your sanctuary. That’s why LG home appliances are getting smarter, thanks to ThinQ, to make your home life a little bit easier.

Read more

Spark creativity with LG

The next great idea might be waiting deep inside, you just need some help with getting the creative juices flowing.

Read more
A child sitting at a desk, drawing on a piece of paper with an iPad on her left.
A man and woman cooking in a kitchen together.

Healthy cooking with LG

Simplifying cooking means eating healthier and being conscious of its impact on the planet. With LG, it’s like having an extra pair of hands in the kitchen!


Article coming soon!

Everything you need to know about Disney+

Spending a little more time at home than usual? You’ll never be bored with the all-new Disney+ on your LG TV.


Article coming soon!

Children are watching Disney+ on LG TV in a living room.


More tips for a better life

A family laying on the floor with the father tickling one of the children.

Life's Good when you Live Well

Create a healthier home through your lifestyle. Reassess your clothes, the way you dine, and even the air you breathe.

Learn more


Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new frontier in technology and as leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, we want to utilise deep-learning technology to make your lives easier.


What is ThinQ?

LG Electronics created the ThinQ brand to identify all of its home appliances, consumer electronics and services that use artificial intelligence.

LG ThinQ products and services have the ability to employ deep learning and communicate with one another utilizing AI technologies from other partners as well as LG’s own AI technology, DeepThinQ.


Explore more

A couple looking at a smartphone screen with a refrigerator in the background

A living room with various LG products on show
   
   


"The purpose of the ThinQ brand is to highlight that LG intelligent products are always thinking of you in order to make your life better."


ThinQ in action

The layout of a home with ThinQ-connected appliances being linked
The layout of a home with ThinQ-connected appliances being linked
A woman looking at the ThinQ dashboard on her LG TV

LG Smart OLED TV

The LG Smart TV is the central hub for your ThinQ-enabled products, allowing you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem. And thanks to natural voice recognition, you won’t need to find the remote. Just say, "Hi, LG".

Learn more

LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

From remotely adjusting the temperature to reminding you that you’ve left the door open, ThinQ allows you to control and diagnose your refrigerator settings anywhere via your smartphone.

Learn more
A kitchen with an LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator
A woman on her phone whilst sitting on top of her LG washing machine and dryer.

LG AI DD Washer Dryer

Doing laundry is made easier with ThinQ. Start a wash cycle remotely simply by using Alexa, Google Assistant or via your smartphone. The ThinQ app even allows you to download additional cycles.

Learn more

LG Styler

Looking after our clothing is key for a more clothing conscious lifestyle. Download cycles for special fabrics and also check the remaining cycle time via the ThinQ app.

Learn more
A living space with the LG Styler placed as part of the wardrobe
An LG air purifier placed in the middle of a living room

LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier

Come home to clean and fresh air. The ThinQ app allows you to remotely control functions and monitor air conditions in your home, while also checking the remaining life of your air filter.


*Air purifier models are currently not in stock.


Latest on ThinQ

CES 2020: Smart home systems go further with LG’s ThinQ

At CES 2020, ThinQ’s features were on show in a special experience room, displaying everyday products for attendants to try out for themselves.

Read more
LG's ThinQ zone was once again a hit at CES 2020, with a number of new products on show including the electric car | More at LG MAGAZINE


Get Connected to ThinQ

The LG ThinQ app opening on a smartphone

Download the LG ThinQ app

Reap the full potential of AI and LG’s DeepThinQ technology via the LG ThinQ app, an integrated platform for all our products and services. Manage and monitor all your LG ThinQ products via a single app when you’re at home, at work or even on holiday.



*InstaView ThinQ is a registered trademark of LG Electronics, used under license. 

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

