Not long ago, the idea of controlling appliances in your home with the touch of a button seemed like something out of a sci-fi novel. Now you can search for TV shows, restock the fridge and clean the house with a tap of your smartphone.

With so many smart gadgets on the market, it can be hard to know where to start. So read on to discover how connected devices can improve your life in a few simple steps.





What are connected devices?