Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG awarded Most Reliable and Best TV Brand in Which? survey | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG awarded Most Reliable and Best TV Brand in Which? survey

17.11.2018

lg-magazine_oled_life_style.jpg

2018 has been an exceptional year for LG Electronics (LG) TVs

With the launch of the widely acclaimed OLED and SUPER UHD TVs, including the W8, E8, C8, B8, SK95, and SK85, the preview of the world’s first 8K OLED TV at IFA along with the visually stunning OLED Canyon, at CES 2018. This year also saw LG launch and install ThinQ AI into its 2018 models, giving customers a smarter way to watch TV.

LG strives to create exceptional quality products for its customer and following a multitude of award wins, the success of the year has been solidified by a recent survey from Which? that revealed LG is considered one of the Best and Most Reliable TV brands.

lg-magazine_oled_life_style_1.jpg

Which? survey

Following a survey of 9,278 Which? readers in June, LG was the only brand to be awarded both the coveted titles of Best TV Brand and Most Reliable TV Brand. Which? respondents gave their insights on over 43,682 individual products which were then combined with the average price, test score, and customer score.

In the same report LG has been praised for their “consistently excellent TVs with sparkling screen quality and booming sound”.

The results from Which?’s latest report are fantastic news for LG and highlights to us the ongoing importance of investing revenue into research and development (R&D), to ensure we are creating products of the highest quality for our customers. LG is continuing to invest a large proportion of its revenue into R&D to ensure we keep meeting our customer’s high standards and provide the best and most reliable range of TVs on the market.

Carolyn Anderson, Marketing Director, LG Electronics

More to read

A man and lg signature wallpaper tv w7 in a living room.

Helpful Hints

Which LG TV is perfect for you?

So you're treating yourself to an LG TV: Which one is right for you?

Previous

Free Love Freeway with Freeview Play | LG
 

Next

Dynasties with David Attenborough | LG