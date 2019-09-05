Real 8K resolution

Let’s get techy; what is 8K resolution? Pixels are not the only indicator of good resolution. In fact, if the display is poorly designed, it won’t matter how many pixels it has – because they may not be clearly distinguishable from each other.

The International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) was established to help create a standard for resolution so consumers know what they are getting when purchasing a TV. The ICDM has established that entertainment providers should use contrast modulation rather than pixel count when describing a TV’s benefits. Check out more info on this here.

LG has completed testing using the ICDM display standards, and passed with flying colours, in the 90% range. This satisfies the industry standard by a wide margin. When you choose an LG 8K TV, you’re getting real 8K.