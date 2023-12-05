About Cookies on This Site

Ultrawide vs. dual monitors

Ultrawide vs. dual monitors: what are the differences?

  • Discover the main differences between ultrawide and dual monitors when it comes to size, aspect ratio and resolutions
  • Learn about the many benefits of ultrawide monitors and how potential issues can be resolved 
  • Explore the advantages of a dual monitor and how a potential downside can be overcome

 

If you’re looking to upgrade and expand your workspace, then there are two options that immediately stand out: an ultrawide monitor and a dual-monitor setup. Both will significantly increase your screen space and allow you to easily multi-task, but how do you know which one is right for you? Read on to find out.

Start light with LG gram laptops, LG's most ultralight and ultraportable laptops yet. Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity, enabling you to work from virtually anywhere. From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. processors. 

Ultrawide monitors: pros and cons

Dual monitors: pros and cons

When it comes to comparing two screens against one, you have to take size, resolution and aspect ratio into consideration. That is because these can vary wildly and are all greatly important. 

When it comes to size, widescreen monitors can range from 27-49 inches, with 34 inches being the most common and popular. With this standard size you will likely have a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3440 x 1440. 

 

Should you go for a dual monitor setup, then 27-inch screens are the most popular and widely available. These tend to have a 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. However, by putting two monitors side by side you add 23.5 inches to the width of your setup, which is around 15.5 inches wider than a 34-inch ultrawide monitor.

 

Ultimately, there are strengths and weaknesses to both options, which we’ll explore below. 

 

