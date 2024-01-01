What is the best type of Fridge Freezer to buy?

With large capacity and cooling innovations, the American Style Fridge Freezers feature state-of-the-art technologies and an UltraSleek door that instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen. Boasting the ability to contain up to 35 bags of shopping, water and ice dispensers, and a range of smart features, the American Style Fridge Freezer is ideal for keeping more food fresher for longer. Perfect for families or larger households who need more food and beverage storage space from their fridge, the American Style Fridge Freezer’s offer incredible capacity without compromising on style.

For those looking for a more personalised offering, the LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF American Style Fridge Freezer features Smart Learner technology, via the ThinQ™ app, which provides Wi-Fi connectivity so you can operate and monitor appliances remotely, whether that's to change the temperature or to activate express freeze in preparation for loading your items after a grocery trip. With the addition of Smart Learner, consumers can enjoy convenient, tailored operation. Smart Learner modifies the appliance behaviour based on your usage habits, by proactively cooling and dropping products into low power mode, energy usage is reduced, and you can save on overall running costs. The LG NatureFRESH™ GSLV70PZTF model is plumbed and available in Shiny Steel or Matte Black colours.

LG’s complete range of American Style Fridge Freezers are available in both plumbed and non-plumbed models, and a variety of colours such as Dark Graphite, Shiny Steel, Stainless Steel and Matte Black.