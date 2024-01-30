How to make your LG appliances last longer | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to make your LG appliances last longer
By Adrian Back 30.01.2024
- Discover the environmental benefits of an extended appliance lifespan.
- Understand the importance of proper maintenance and energy-efficient usage.
- Gain practical tips for prolonging the lifespan of home appliances.
- Understand LG's sustainability efforts, including recycling initiatives and energy-efficient features.
Whether it’s cutting down on plastic waste, separating your recycling or composting food waste, people around the world are taking steps to live a more sustainable lifestyle. And it is at home where many of us can make a positive impact.
Our households are full of electronic devices that help us with a variety of daily tasks. Thankfully, there are numerous steps we have implemented and continue to improve to make sure these appliances run efficiently for even longer.
The impact of appliance longevity on sustainability
Just a decade ago, we were not as well informed about the environmental impact of electronic goods as we are today. Throwaway culture is slowly coming to an end and we are increasingly aware of the effect of manufacturing, transporting and ultimately disposing of appliances.
All three of these stages have a negative effect on the environment, whether it be the use of natural resources or CO2 emissions, so it is important to try and increase the lifespan of appliances and reduce their carbon footprint.
Better understand your appliances
While we may have become used to constantly upgrading our phones and tablets for the latest models, most household appliances – such as fridges, washing machines and dishwashers – can have a lifespan of more than a decade.
However, for them to last for over 10 years, it is important to improve the performance of the appliances. This could cover everything from regular cleaning to utilising energy-efficient features.
Tips for prolonging the lifespan of appliances
There are three main ways in which we can keep our essential home appliances running for longer, check them out below.
Regular maintenance
Efficient appliance operation relies on cleanliness and maintenance. To prevent dust and debris buildup that can hamper performance, regular checks are essential. Promptly address any issues to ensure optimal function; often, it might be a minor part requiring a quick fix for the device to continue operating smoothly.
Smart usage habits
The efficiency and lifespan of appliances are significantly impacted by usage patterns. Discovering optimal practices, like running the dishwasher only when full or using a washing machine at lower temperatures, is crucial. Efficient, effective mechanisms, such as DirectDrive™ 6-motion technology in TurboWash™360 models, can lead to a longer lifecycle for your washing machine by reducing the moving parts needed to get clothes clean.¹
Software updates and upgrades
With the vast majority of appliances in the home now being smart, it is possible to update and upgrade them at the click of a button. Firmware (a software program) can improve a device's performance and fix critical issues. In contrast, software updates provide the latest solutions and technology that help to keep an appliance working at maximum efficiency.
LG’s views on sustainable living
LG has been determined to create energy-efficient products to contribute towards a more sustainable future. This is achieved through design and the introduction of groundbreaking technology. LG is also accelerating carbon reduction in the product use stage, approximately 80 percent of LG’s total carbon emissions come from the product use stage. Last year, the functional unit carbon emissions of seven major products, which accounts for about 80 percent of the carbon emissions generated during the product use stage, decreased by 13.1 percent compared to 2020.7 A perfect example is the line of LG InstaView™ fridges that features a sleek glass panel, which allows you to view the contents of the fridge without opening the door, saving energy and time.
Moreover, LG washing machines with ezDispense™ efficiently doses the exact amount of detergent and/or softener based on wash load, meaning there is no wastage of either and clothes are washed better as there isn’t excess or limited detergent/softener.³
Recycling appliances and responsible disposal
Disposing of large home appliances can be challenging, but recycling is crucial for the environment. Many recycling centers now provide collection services for bigger items like fridges and washing machines to promote responsible disposal.
LG is also doing its part as it has partnered with recycling firms across Europe so that customers can arrange for unwanted electrical items to be collected and then recycled.5 LG operates an e-waste recover service in 52 countries, collecting over 8 million tons of e-waste from 2006 to 2030.6
Energy efficient appliances
LG is always seeking ways to make its products more energy efficient and, therefore, contributing to better practices as well as reducing energy costs. An example of our efforts include LG Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door which on the product review website Wirecutter has been selected as the best French door fridge on the market.4
This was after asking for feedback from more than 5,000 readers and using an AI-powered tool to scan 28,000 customer reviews.
Being aware of sustainable practises is crucial, and taking care of home appliances while utilising energy-saving features can significantly prolong their life cycles. With LG's recycling initiatives, when it's time to upgrade, rest assured that even large items will be collected and responsibly recycled, to responsibility follow regulations for an overall positive future.5
Life is Good!
1. With TurboWash™ your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection. This was tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash.
2. LG Inverter linear compressor uses a linear piston drive. This generates less internal friction, resulting in up to 32% lower energy consumption.
3. ezDispense™: Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Results may vary depending on the environment. Tested by LG internal lab.
4. Wirecutter Survey: LG French-door fridges rank at the top for owner satisfaction. GE fridges come next, with better reviews for customer service.
5. LG Take-back recycling network Europe
6. LG is Going Green, Inside and Out