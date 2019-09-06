TV is constantly evolving. From black and white to colour, HD to razor-sharp 4K. From bulky screen to flatscreen and LED to OLED. And from standard offline TV to internet-connected smart TVs.

Today, Smart TVs are the new standard. They put boxsets and blockbusters in one place. But how do they work, and what are the main benefits of switching to a smart TV? Find out everything you need to know below.









What is Smart TV?

Lets start with two of the most obvious questions – what is a Smart TV and what does a Smart TV do? A Smart TV is an internet-enabled TV that connects to your home Wi-Fi. Most new TVs are today ‘smart’.

Most importantly, smart TVs boast built-in apps for some of the biggest content providers, so you can stream without needing a separate device. Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and other apps come as standard. Additional free or paid apps can also be downloaded to access even more content.

Smart TVs can even link to other internet-connected devices in your home, such as smart speakers, soundbars and smart home gadgets.





How does a Smart TV work?

Smart TVs come with built in Wi-Fi which allows them to connect to a variety of streaming services, providing a range of on-demand content. You can connect your smart TV to the internet wirelessly, giving you freedom to choose where you position your TV. However, if you are having wireless issues you can also choose to connect it using an ethernet cable.





The best apps for your Smart TV

Hours of amazing entertainment are at your fingertips when you choose a Smart TV. Though many apps are pre-loaded, you’ll still need to take out a subscription to access content from the likes of Netflix, just like you would if you were watching on your phone or tablet.





For platforms like BBC iPlayer and All 4, there’s no subscription fee.









Netflix on Smart TVs

Hollywood epics, the latest boxsets and Netflix Originals all await. Highlights include:

Stranger Things – lose yourself in the supernatural with mysterious sci-fi action from the kids in Hawkins, Indiana.

– lose yourself in the supernatural with mysterious sci-fi action from the kids in Hawkins, Indiana. Riverdale – watch the life and loves of Archie Andrew unfold at Riverdale High School in this Netflix exclusive teen drama.

– watch the life and loves of Archie Andrew unfold at Riverdale High School in this Netflix exclusive teen drama. The Crown – experience the story of royalty as this Netflix Original chronicles the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s the ultimate entertainment hub for your home. There’s also high-quality streaming available for 4K-enabled Smart TVs.









Amazon Prime Video on Smart TVs

Enjoy unlimited streaming of the biggest blockbusters and Prime Original shows. Watch exclusive shows like:

The Grand Tour – the boys’ escapades just got even bigger. Join Clarkson, Hammond and May for more adventures.

– the boys’ escapades just got even bigger. Join Clarkson, Hammond and May for more adventures. American Gods – step into a fantasy world where magic is alive and well in America with this Prime Original drama.

– step into a fantasy world where magic is alive and well in America with this Prime Original drama. Hanna – follow the thrilling action in this coming-of-age drama as a young girl navigates several obstacles to discover her true identity.

Rent or buy titles without leaving the sofa and watch shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD on selected Smart TVs.









YouTube on Smart TVs

Experience new music videos, pulsating sports highlights and live gaming clips on the largest video platform in the world. Billions of hours of content are available at the touch of a button. Simply download the app to immerse yourself in the latest viral videos on the big screen.









BBC iPlayer on Smart TVs

Catch the newest shows from the BBC, as well as a host of boxsets from the archives. Content from all 11 BBC TV channels is available on your Smart TV, as well as video from Radio 1. Watch the best comedies, dramas, docs and sport from the past and present.









ITV Hub on Smart TVs

Keep track of what’s happening on the soaps, enjoy the latest episodes from your favourite reality shows and experience award-winning drama. Enjoy hours of classic content from the station’s past with boxsets.

What else can a Smart TV do?

Smart TVs are about more than just incredible entertainment. They also boast some of today’s most innovative technology.





Work your Smart TV with voice control

Select Smart TVs now use artificial intelligence (AI) to make them even easier to use. One way is through voice control.

The TV connects to built-in AI virtual assistants, such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and can be controlled through voice commands using those platforms. Search for movies starring your favourite actor, check the weather in London or ask for the latest news.





Smart TVs are easy to use

Smart TVs are designed to be easy to use – find everything you need from the interface or ‘hub’. Menus are clearly laid out and labelled with icons or text, so you can easily identify how to switch between Netflix and live TV or change a setting. It learns from you to present your favourite apps first in the list. Watching TV has never been this easy.





Access all your tech in one place

With an LG Smart TV, you will be able to connect to the LG Smart Share App, where you can view all of your music, videos and photos on your Smart TV. With the LG Smart TV app, you can also send all of your favourite media from your PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone directly to your TV, and it’s wireless, giving you more freedom and battery life.

