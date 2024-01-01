We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OUR STORIES
Life’s Good
Life’s Good when we care for our well-being, our loved ones and our community.
At LG, we’re looking to the future. We’re working hard on developing innovative products aimed at improving daily life and helping you on your journey to better well-being and sustainability. We believe that the generations of today and tomorrow are capable of incredible things, and we want everyone to know that life’s good when you have compassion for yourself and the world around you.
- Life's still good with LG
- How to better your life with LG
- The future is here with LG
Let’s champion the idea of making the world a better place. We want to recognise those who show us the importance of a positive attitude and strong drive, give others the opportunity to be aspirational and innovative, and remind us all that Life’s (still) Good.
#LifeisGoodFilm | LG x Amelia Conway
Bringing you the stories of our generation.
LG has worked closely with teen filmmaker Amelia Conway and other young influencers to create the Life’s Good movie. Our aspirational creatives share their diverse goals and unique personalities, as well as their passions, experiences, and choices in life.
“Believe in yourself and put out a positive energy into the world. I think this is an important part of Life's Good.” - Amelia Conway
Discover more inspiring stories
#LifeisGoodMusic | LG x H.E.R.
Connecting people through music for a harmonised world.
Young, talented people from around the world come together for the Life’s Good Music project. We’ve teamed up with singer-songwriter H.E.R. and asked fans to complete a song from the 16 vocal bars written and composed by the Grammy-award winning artist.
“Smiling’s free, and tomorrow may not be guaranteed, but I know we’ll make sunshine on rainy days.” - first verse of the song
Celebrating incredible talent from young creatives
Explore your creativity with our products
Sustainable Wash with LG
#CareForWhatYouWear
5.8 million tons of fabric waste is created in Europe every year. Each one of us can play a small part in changing this through sustainable choices, such as caring for our clothes to extend their lifespan. A less wasteful society creates a greener future for us and the generations that follow. Start making small changes with LG, for a big impact on our Earth.
* “Textiles and the environment in a circular economy”, European Environment Agency, 2019
LG x NET-A-PORTER Sustainable Collection
LG and NET-A-PORTER launch their entirely machine-washable collection, aimed at encouraging a conscious clothing lifestyle and to #CareForWhatYouWear. The NET SUSTAIN Collection, developed in collaboration with three sustainable fashion brands, uses 100 per cent natural and organic fabrics and was created with zero-waste.
Get to know our innovative clothing care technology, designed with the future in mind
LG AI DD™ WASHING MACHINE
Intelligent care with 18% more fabric protection, optimised wash to protect your laundry*
LG TURBOWASH™ WASHING MACHINE
Less wash time, lighter bills, reducing water and energy usage by up to 17%**
* Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
** 2 Tested in LG Lab; Based on Cotton cycle/40 °C/1400rpm comparison between ‘with TurboWash™’ and ‘without TurboWash™ (Half Load)
Our well-being is influenced by how we feel physically and emotionally, and how we interact with the world around us. When we take care of our well-being, we improve our quality of life and allow ourselves to prioritise our health, happiness and success. The choices we make, no matter how insignificant they might seem, help us to put our well-being first.
Tips to Engage with your well-being
Make life good through compassion and self-care.
The Life's Good philosophy embraces self-improvement, care for others, and protecting the planet. When you look inwards and reflect on yourself, you can find the energy and empathy to look outwards too. We’ve gathered some of our best tips for well-being and living your best life to inspire you.
More tips for a better life
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new frontier in technology and as leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, we want to utilise deep-learning technology to make your lives easier.
What is ThinQ?
LG Electronics created the ThinQ brand to identify all of its home appliances, consumer electronics and services that use artificial intelligence.
LG ThinQ products and services have the ability to employ deep learning and communicate with one another utilizing AI technologies from other partners as well as LG’s own AI technology, DeepThinQ.
"The purpose of the ThinQ brand is to highlight that LG intelligent products are always thinking of you in order to make your life better."
ThinQ in action
Latest on ThinQ
Get Connected to ThinQ
*InstaView ThinQ is a registered trademark of LG Electronics, used under license.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
