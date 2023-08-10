We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G6 Moroccan Blue
All Spec
-
Phone type
-
Touch with rear fingerprint sensor
-
Design
-
Metal Frame & Gorilla Glass
-
Display
-
FullVision 5.7” Quad HD+ (1440x2880), 18:9 ratio, screen to body ratio: 80.7%, HDR10 & Dolby Vision™
-
Chipset
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 (2.35Ghz Quad Core)
-
Size
-
148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
-
Weight (g)
-
163
-
Front
-
Front 5MP camera, wide-angle 100°, f/2.2
-
Rear
-
Dual 13MP (dual matrix 1/3.06”): * Standard 71°, f/1.8 * Wide-angle 125°, f/2.4
-
Key features
-
Square photo, manual mode (photo & video)
-
Software
-
Android 7.0 Nougat
-
Additional features
-
Water & dustproof (IP68), rear fingerprint sensor
-
Memory
-
4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, micro SD slot (up to 2TB)
-
Battery
-
3,300mAh (embedded), Qualcomm® Quick Charge 3.0
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
