From the moment you wake up, to your commute, and winding down at night - what do you usually look at? Are you mindlessly scrolling through social media?

Back when social media first started, it was joyful. People shared things, and every 'like' made them happy. But now, as algorithms advance, that joy is disappearing.

The numbers don't lie: The average social media usage time for American teenagers is 7 hours and 22 minutes1). Over 210 million people around the world are suffering from social media addiction2). Negative feeds, driven by algorithmic wizardry, are trapping us in depressing thoughts and causing anxious feelings in us.

As champions of 'Life’s Good', LG thought hard about this. As a brand spreading Life's Good, what can we do to make a difference in the social world?



And we found it out. We've unlocked the power of positivity: just a few clicks on optimistic content can transform your feed.

So where can you find these positive things? Right here. Enjoy the playlist that LG has curated to bring a smile back to your social media. You'll soon discover your social feed has brightened with smiles. And you might find yourself smiling too.

That's how LG makes everyone's lives better through social media. Since the ones who say Life's Good should be the ones who make it.