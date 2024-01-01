Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Das Gesicht des Kindes ist vor dem von Kerzen beleuchteten Kuchen schwach zu erkennen, und im Hintergrund ist der LG InstaView-Kühlschrank deutlich zu erkennen.
Knock twice for the good life.

With the LG InstaView®, you just need to knock twice to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door - this way the cold air stays inside.

Ein lächelndes Kind, das Erdbeeren auf einem Kuchen bewundert und glücklich und aufgeregt aussieht.

The refrigerator is one of the biggest energy consumers in the home, and every time you open the door, even more energy is wasted. But conventional glass doors are often unsightly and poorly insulated.

Always an optimist, LG knew there had to be a more convenient and elegant way to see inside the refrigerator without letting the cold air escape. That's why we developed our LG InstaView® refrigerators, which feature a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with a double tap.

Knock twice.
The quickest way to the heart of our refrigerator.
The LG InstaView is the only refrigerator with a door that becomes transparent when you tap it by hand.
Klopft mit der Hand an die Tür eines LG InstaView und gibt den Blick auf den Inneninhalt frei.
The only door that doesn't need to be opened.
After initial attempts with conventional vacuum glass technology that did not meet our requirements for safety, transparency and insulation, we were inspired by the robust glass found in wheelhouses of ships that must withstand extreme weather conditions. We used these insights to collaborate with the best glass companies in Korea and develop our unique "Low-E" coated glass that ensures excellent transparency and insulation.
Der LG InstaView Kühlschrank steht in einer modernen Küche mit transparentem Innenraum.
Our last big challenge was to develop a coating method with a dark mirror surface that becomes transparent when you knock on the door twice. It worked like magic.
LG InstaView Kühlschrank mit transparentem Innenraum, der gut in moderne Küchen passt.
Side-by-Side mit InstaView Door-in-Door® Vorderansicht

GSXV90MCAE

InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black

Buy Now
Die rechte Tür des LG InstaView-Kühlschranks spiegelt die Landschaft wie ein Spiegel wider und vereint Stil und Funktion.

*LG Side-by-Side with InstaView® Door-in-Door® Refrigerator (GSXV90MCAE).
*Images are simulated.

The end result? We don't just save energy - we also make sure your favorite foods and drinks are always at the perfect temperature so you can enjoy every moment.

We're not the ones who make life beautiful - you are. We just develop the products you need to make it happen.
It is not us who make life beautiful – it is you.
We simply develop the products you need.

