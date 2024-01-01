We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
With the LG InstaView®, you just need to knock twice to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door - this way the cold air stays inside.
The refrigerator is one of the biggest energy consumers in the home, and every time you open the door, even more energy is wasted. But conventional glass doors are often unsightly and poorly insulated.
Always an optimist, LG knew there had to be a more convenient and elegant way to see inside the refrigerator without letting the cold air escape. That's why we developed our LG InstaView® refrigerators, which feature a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with a double tap.
The quickest way to the heart of our refrigerator.
GSXV90MCAE
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black
