Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media

Watch the film
People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Have you noticed your algorithm has gotten a little unpredictable?
  • Pink spiral icon.

    When you get bored, do you find yourself scrolling through social media? It used to be fun, but now it often feels like we're stuck in an algorithm loop.

  • Emoji with a sad expression.

    The numbers don't lie: Our survey showed that 45% of people felt they received a similar or greater amount of negative content in their feeds compared to positive content. Additionally, 25% of people felt that negative content in their feeds increased their anxiety and made them unhappy.1)

  • LG's smiling face logo.

    As LG is all about 'Life's Good', we took this seriously. With Optimism your Feed, we shed optimism on your feed to make it a place you can truly enjoy.

  • Smartphone icon.

    So, where can you find these positive things? Right here. While enjoying the playlist LG has curated, you can bring a smile back to your algorithm.

  • 1) Survey Methodology

    • Timings : 26.04.2024 - 02.05.2024
    • Countries : USA, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UAE, KSA, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Australia
    • Method : Quantitative questionnaire online survey through Dynata’s proprietary panel

Let the optimism begin!

Man wearing a colorful jacket, red beanie, and pink shoes, smiling and posing indoors.
Woman speaking inside a car with the text 'I'm gonna be okay no matter what' at the bottom.
Close-up of a surprised prairie dog, evoking a humorous expression.
Person reading a book in a cozy, plant-filled room, radiating warmth and tranquility.
Woman with long dark hair smiling and holding a piece of sushi close to the camera.
Group of people enjoying an activity at a table, highlighting moments of connection and joy.
Blue-glasses-wearing woman in a red sweater, smiling with the text 'HAPPY SCROLLING' at the bottom.
Man dressed in a bright yellow outfit giving thumbs up, showcasing confidence and joy.

How to join
#optimismyourfeed

Image of the lge_lifesgood TikTok playlist screen, Optimism your feed.

Step 1

Search for @lge_lifesgood in Tiktok or click the link below. Find Optimism your feed and get scrolling!

Screen image of liking and commenting on the life's good playlist on TikTok.

Step 2

If find content enjoyable, engage with it by tapping, liking, or commenting and sharing. This will give your algorithm that extra boost.

Screen image of sharing the life's good playlist on TikTok.

Step 3

Share this playlist with your friends and family whose feeds could do with a glow up!

Click here to watch playlist

TikTok
YouTube

Meet the optimism squad

Learn More

Xavier Mortimer

Magician Xavier Mortimer dramatically extending his hand.

Optimism is an inspiration.
I want to make people smile.

Xavier Mortimer

Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

Tina Choi playfully holding a piece of kimbap near her eye.

I want to make my viewers’ lives good, through consuming content.

Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

Casey Fiesler

Casey Fiesler is smiling brightly while wearing a headset.

We can choose to watch more positive content.

Casey Fiesler

Karol Stefanini

Karol Stefanni smiling, holding a white pen.

Happy to help make social media a good place again.

Karol Stefanini

Victoria Browne

Victoria Browne gently smiling with her chin on her hand.

You have every right/ability to be present in your life!

Victoria Browne

Josh Harmon

Josh Harmon covering his ears in front of a drum set under lighting.

Better content leads to a better life.

Josh Harmon

Spread your optimism vibe in social media!

What brings a smile to your face? What is the most memorable moment in your life that you'll never forget? Share your optimism moments in your daily life with us. Let’s make a movement to spread optimism on social media! #Optimismyourfeed #LifesGood

Instagram story
Step 1

Tap @lg_global story highlight named #LifesGood

Screen image of lg_global Instagram.
Step 2

Tap “Add yours” sticker to share your optimism moments

Screen image of selecting a photo for Instagram story.
Step 3

Tag @lg_global and upload it to your story

Screen image of posting Instagram story.
Share your optimism
Two people with snorkeling gear underwater, casually chilling.
Smiling woman in a pink hoodie running on a sunny day.
Cuddling a content, sleeping orange cat.
A laughing child with a wide smile.
Join the relay

Learn more on our stories

Why we embrace bold optimism?
Explore the reasons behind our strong belief.

Discover Life's Good