StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle

StanbyME 2 Screen & XT7S Speaker & Folio Cover Bundle

27LX6TDGA.XT7SFC2001
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.
A person rolling their LG StanbyME 2 using the TV stand. The text explains how the Super Portable Screen has 4 hours of wireless playback and USB-C.
LG StanbyME 2 is hung on the wall to showcase its Motion Art Screen. Mood Maker is in use. An artwork is on display showing how it can be used as a stylish addition to any space.
LG StanbyME 2 is on a table. Let's Draw is in use. A person is creating artwork using just their finger and the touchscreen. The text talks about how you can use your screen as a digital canvas and display artwork through the Always On Display.
A group of friends playing a board game on the LG StanbyME 2 on the table. The Big Tablet Screen is featured. Text talks about playing directly on the touchscreen.
LG StanbyME 2. A hand interacting with the touch screen showing ease of use. The text talks about being able to connect your screen with other devices easily.
iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.
A girl with her puppy is watching a show on the LG StanbyME 2. The folio cover is used and the screen is propped up like a tablet.
XT7S speaker
Key Features

  • StanbyME Screen - Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
  • StanbyME Screen - Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
  • StanbyME Screen - Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
  • StanbyME Speaker - WOW Orchestra - XT7S and StanbyMe audio work in harmony
  • StanbyME Folio - Use your StanbyME 2 like a tablet with the Folio cover / Protect the screen when out and about
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S
1015 WUSB PD
Front image of LG StandbyME

FC25XA

StanbyME 2 Folio Cover

StanbyME Screen and Folio Cover Details

LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2,
Unframe your world

*Image shows Folio Cover accessory, Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessory; accessories not included, available to purchase separately.

Super Portable Screen

Roll it, hang it, detach it

Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.

 

* Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessories not included - available to purchase on our site soon

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Folio cover and other features

Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.

*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.

*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.

*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.

*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).

*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG. During installation, the wall material should be taken into account. Otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.

*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.

Enjoy a long-lasting built-in battery

Detach your LG StanbyME 2’s portable touch screen and watch content for longer. Take the screen everywhere. Improved battery power allows a single charge to deliver up to 4 hours of wireless playback.

Close-up of StanbyME 2 screen being detached, transitioning to a model carrying it with the folio cover and strap.

*Up to 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 65W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD.

*Screen may scratch if carried without a folio cover. Product may be damaged by impact from drops. This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.

Close-up shot of USB-C Cable attached to StanbyME 2.

Now with a USB-C port for better connectivity

Made more convenient. Easily charge and connect your screen with the new USB-C port.

*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.

*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.

*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.

*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.

Motion Art Screen

Mood Maker sets the vibe through art in motion

Express your style and taste with artwork through content and themes like clock, weather, turntable, and more. Showcase your favorite visuals with a screen that can act like a digital photo frame.

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Poster content are on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Title reads, Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Poster content are on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Turntable sets the mood with music 

Title reads, Turntable sets the mood with music 

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. A music turntable artwork is displayed on each screen.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Title reads, Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Landscape photos are displayed on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Date & Time, designed with style

Title reads, Date & Time, designed with style

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens. Different themed clocks and calendars are displayed on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

*Images show Strap & Wall Mount Holder accessory which is not included - available to purchase separately.

It is recommended to use the LG official accessory only. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.

iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.

Innovative, award-winning design

Discover the award-winning StanbyME 2, our art frame screen celebrated for its design and functionality.

Speaker Details

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

The LG StanbyME is placed in the living room. The LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S is placed under the screen. The screen shows a sci-fi movie.

Stylishly enhances
your StanbyME’s sound

The LG XT7S and StanbyME combo matches any interior design. The speaker moves with the screen, creating an enhanced home entertainment experience.

Works seamlessly with your StanbyME

Add one. Still works like one device. The XT7S syncs automatically with your StanbyME, delivering a full range of sound with maximum convenience.

From pair to play, streamlined

Turn on the XT7S and it will instantly pair with your StanbyME, always and automatically connected. Turning it on and off is just as easy - just use the screen's remote control.

From pair to play, streamlined

From pair to play, streamlined

WOW Orchestra

Enveloped in sound

Experience harmonised sound. WOW Orchestra combines StanbyME and XT7S audio for fully immersive sound.

Enveloped in sound

Enveloped in sound

Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

326 x 78 x 87 mm

Carton Box

365 x 136 x 152 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.68 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096547403

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

16

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

6 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

42 x 80 mm

Tweeter Unit Size

20mm x 2

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XT7S)
extension:pdf
EPS(XT7S)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XT7S)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(XT7S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Sales Model Code

FC25XA

DIMENSIONS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD, cm)

Folio Cover: 61,8 x 44,6 x 0,33 | Folio Cover Bracket: 10,5 x 11,1 x 1,46

WEIGHTS

Packing Weight (g)

1,2 kg

Product Weight (g)

0,8 kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

