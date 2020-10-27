A day at the races, British style

LG SIGNATURE hosted a special event for a select group of

storytellers. Horse racing is an English tradition that goes back much further than the British people’s love of tea and crumpets. The first race likely took place on English soil as early as 200 AD, during the Roman era. Today, horse racing is as popular in England as it ever was but the unusual circumstances of 2020 have forced the sport to undergo some changes.

This year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, an annual summer horse race in the south of England, took place without live spectators for the first time in its storied history. To recreate some of the fun and excitement of the track without actually being there, LG SIGNATURE hosted a special event for a select group of storytellers. The exclusive affair was held in a private lounge at The Kennels, a sporting club on the Goodwood Estate, and offered a unique, fully-catered experience with a backdrop of LG’s most premium appliances.

Guests included British actress Naomie Harris, chef and model Isaac Carew and influencer Hermione Olivia, each hosting a day with LG SIGNATURE. In the refined surroundings of The Kennels, attendees watched the races live on a breathtaking LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV while enjoying fine wine chilled to perfection in LG’s Wine Cellar and canapés served fresh from the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. Goodwood’s very own tipster was on hand to help the guests place bets on the races, with all winnings donated to Shooting Star Children’s Hospices. With the track closed to all but jockeys, trainers, essential staff and broadcasting personnel, LG SIGNATURE was a very visible presence at the prestigious event. On the final day of the meet, the LG SIGNATURE Apprentice Handicap Stakes was broadcast live on Racing TV, LG’s prominent branding and all.

LG SIGNATURE also arranged a private tour of Goodwood House, seat of the Duke of Richmond, with guests partaking in the traditional race week portrait on the front steps of the historic estate, socially distanced, of course. The tradition dates back to the 1800s, with photos regularly featuring royalty such as King Edward VII and other notables of English society. On the third day of this year’s event, LG guests were joined by the Duke of Richmond himself for a truly unforgettable group portrait.