Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

A day at the races, British style

EVENTS HORSERACE

LG SIGNATURE hosted a special event for a select group of
storytellers.

Horse racing is an English tradition that goes back much further than the British people’s love of tea and crumpets. The first race likely took place on English soil as early as 200 AD, during the Roman era. Today, horse racing is as popular in England as it ever was but the unusual circumstances of 2020 have forced the sport to undergo some changes.

The horses are running in a race at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

This year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, an annual summer horse race in the south of England, took place without live spectators for the first time in its storied history. To recreate some of the fun and excitement of the track without actually being there, LG SIGNATURE hosted a special event for a select group of storytellers. The exclusive affair was held in a private lounge at The Kennels, a sporting club on the Goodwood Estate, and offered a unique, fully-catered experience with a backdrop of LG’s most premium appliances.

Two attendees to the LG SIGNATURE Goodwood races event check out the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar while testing its InstaView feature by knocking on its glass panel. Two attendees to the LG SIGNATURE Goodwood races event check out the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar while testing its InstaView feature by knocking on its glass panel.
Three male attendees of SIGNATURE’s Goodwood event take a closer look at the clear, vivid imagery provided by the LG SIGNATURE 77-inch OLED TV. Three male attendees of SIGNATURE’s Goodwood event take a closer look at the clear, vivid imagery provided by the LG SIGNATURE 77-inch OLED TV.

Guests included British actress Naomie Harris, chef and model Isaac Carew and influencer Hermione Olivia, each hosting a day with LG SIGNATURE. In the refined surroundings of The Kennels, attendees watched the races live on a breathtaking LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV while enjoying fine wine chilled to perfection in LG’s Wine Cellar and canapés served fresh from the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. Goodwood’s very own tipster was on hand to help the guests place bets on the races, with all winnings donated to Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

With the track closed to all but jockeys, trainers, essential staff and broadcasting personnel, LG SIGNATURE was a very visible presence at the prestigious event. On the final day of the meet, the LG SIGNATURE Apprentice Handicap Stakes was broadcast live on Racing TV, LG’s prominent branding and all.

a winning jockey from the Qatar Goodwood Festival is presented with a glass trophy and a bottle of champagne in front of an LG SIGNATURE-branded sign.

LG SIGNATURE also arranged a private tour of Goodwood House, seat of the Duke of Richmond, with guests partaking in the traditional race week portrait on the front steps of the historic estate, socially distanced, of course. The tradition dates back to the 1800s, with photos regularly featuring royalty such as King Edward VII and other notables of English society. On the third day of this year’s event, LG guests were joined by the Duke of Richmond himself for a truly unforgettable group portrait.

Stylish models try to recreate an iconic photo from the 1800s on the front steps of Goodwood House.

Laura Normanton, executive editor at House & Garden magazine, enjoyed the entire experience provided by LG SIGNATURE and was extremely enamored of the Wine Cellar, calling it “the chicest thing ever” while host Hermione Olivia admitted to having eyes for the ZX OLED TV: “I need it for my dream home one day!”

Sophia Charalambous from the Mayfair Times commented, “COVID-19 tried its best to scupper an exciting day at the races, but thanks to LG SIGNATURE, that didn’t happen. We were able to watch all the races from the comfort of The Kennels. Recreating an old photograph on the steps of Goodwood House with fellow guests topped off a fantastic day.”

At a time when most sports clubs are struggling to stay relevant, LG’s support for a celebrated English tradition during trying times delivered an experience to remember for lucky guests. Not only were LG SIGNATURE products perfectly at home in the premium environs of the Goodwood Estate, the special guests who were invited experienced something quite special while staying safe.

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More