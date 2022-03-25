How Technology Completes Digital Art & Our Lives

LG SIGNATURE Joins the NFT World In December 2021, the NFT platform Nifty Gateway held an online art auction where the digital work Merge was sold for $91.8m, setting a record as the costliest auction price for the work of an artist alive today. The piece itself, which depicts a solitary pale-colored sphere set against a darkened background, is nearly impossible to interpret according to existing conventions of present-day art. Moreover, Merge also stood in stark contrast to previous works of art in how it was auctioned and how its ownership was attributed.

For the auction of Merge, Pak and Nifty Gateway introduced a new “mass” buying system: during the 48-hour long auction, bidders could make unlimited purchases of “units,” or stakes that accumulated value over time, which could then join to form a greater “mass.” Ultimately, units held by multiple bidders amassed or merged together to complete the eponymous work. Given the complex buying structure involved, certifying ownership across numerous owners presented a challenge. This was resolved thanks to the use of NTFs, a novel certification method based on blockchain technology. The unprecedented outcome of the Merge auction made huge waves. Within just 48 hours, a total of 28,983 collectors had purchased the 312,686 units that constituted Merge, bringing the total sum of the purchases to $91.8m. The wholly novel NFT-based “mass” purchase structure has made Pak – a digital artist whose identity remains unknown – the highest-valued living artist in terms of auction price. NFTs represent a technological breakthrough that tackles the challenges of establishing ownership for a piece of digital art among multiple stakeholders by storing the artwork in the form of a replicable computer file. Thus, the advent of NFTs has opened up entirely new markets for collectors and artists alike.

LG SIGNATURE is always present wherever innovation takes place. As the 48-hour auction for Pak's Merge kicked off on December 2nd, the NFT-based digital art event The Gateway was being launched in the heart of downtown Miami, home to Art Basel Miami Beach, the world's largest art fair. The event in Miami showcased the art that was part of a historic moment: nft now is the first digital media company to co-curate a major auction house sale that sold for a total of $3.6m. Held jointly by the NFT media platform nft now and Christie's auction house, the event showcased the world's first rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, to display works of NFT-based digital art.

Play Hand of Transformation by Shaylin Wallace exhibited with

LG SIGNATURE OLED R

Shaylin Wallace | Shay The Surrealist | smwvisuals.com

Powered by a self-lit OLED screen, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV offers an optimal platform for enjoying works of digital art in top-notch quality. Its rollability allows for easy placement of the OLED R in various locations, making it a versatile item for home decor. Naturally, the TV caught the interest of discerning consumers who are also art and interior design enthusiasts. Through a synthetic fusion of digital art and music, The Gateway celebrated a new era of innovation heralded by NFTs. LG SIGNATURE took part in this event by showcasing its lineup of premium appliances supporting differentiated lifestyles, including a wine cellar, refrigerator, air purifier, and humidifier.

Elise Swopes' work being displayed on LG SIGNATURE OLED R

Master Your Momentum and Ascension

"Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art" is the brand slogan of LG SIGNATURE. NFTs bring to life the spirit of this message by applying innovative technology to resolve the issue of certifying digital art ownership, thereby opening up new markets for both collectors and artists. Considering the wide, futuristic prospects that await metaverse-related technologies, NFTs are sure to be applied to much wider fields and in more diverse ways. NFTs are also influencing the fashion industry. The brand Gucci, which recently gained mainstream attention through the film House of Gucci, has just released an NFT-based fashion film, while Louis Vuitton has announced the release of an NFT game. Not to be outdone, other luxury brands like Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana are moving briskly to invest in NFTs or to launch their own NFT projects. So, what is it about NFTs that enables a previously obscure artist to suddenly sell at a staggering auction price; and what is driving luxury fashion houses, well-known for their conservative ways, to scramble for early adoption of NFTs? The acronym NFT stands for “non-fungible token.” Although NFTs are based on the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, they are “non-fungible” in the sense that they are uniquely valuated and irreplaceable. Transactions involving NFTs are transparently recorded in the blockchain ledgers, and each NFT can be freely traded or transferred according to its value.