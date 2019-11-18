Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE offers premium experiences at exclusive London events

EVENTS LUXURY LIFESTYLE

Luxury lifestyle brand partners with Central Saint Martins to
foster the future leaders of the design world

LG SIGNATURE recently hosted an exclusive series of events in London centering on its premium brand theme, Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art.

Held over four days (November 2-6) at The Studio, a space designed by award-winning British designer Fiona Barratt, the unique experiences on offer included a charity event, conducted in partnership with the prestigious public art school Central Saint Martins (CSM), and the opportunity for LG SIGNATURE’s discerning customers to see the brand’s latest products.

Audiences are standing and concentrating on speech at the LG SIGNAUTRE premium event held in London

To support young artists and their creative ingenuity, LG SIGNATURE has joined forces with CSM for the Product Ceramic and Industrial Design (PCID) partnership.

Announced on November 5, the partnership will provide the school’s students with the opportunity to participate in various LG-led events, and to experience the intersection of art and technology as perfected by LG SIGNATURE.

The luxury home appliance brand will also share its knowledge, philosophy and accomplishments with the students at a series of bespoke lectures.

Audiences are standing and having conversation each other right in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W at the premium event held in London

Immediately following the announcement, the new partners hosted the charity party to celebrate the PCID. Guests were also treated to a panel talk highlighting the close relationship between art and technology. Led by respected architect and presenter of The World's Most Extraordinary Homes on the BBC, Piers Taylor, the panel included Matt Clark, the world-renowned visual artist, CSM alumni Assa Ashuach, and Carolyn Anderson, marketing director at LG U.K.

The scene of highlighting panel talk consisted of respected architect, famous presenter and renowned artist at the premium event held in London

The evening’s enlightening talk and festivities were attended by more than 100 people, who also saw an exhibition of artworks by CSM’s talented students. Capping off the event, LG SIGNATURE committed to donate money to help run a newly established scholarship program at CSM.

The Studio also played host to events that allowed VIPs to experience LG SIGNATURE’s coveted new products, the 88-inch 8K OLED TV and Wine Cellar.

Guests are watching what is being played on LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 while sitting on a couch at the premium event held in London
A curator is explaining about LG SIGNAUTRE Wine Cellar for the guests at the premium event held in London

To showcase the immersive viewing experience and vivid colors of the world’s first 8K OLED TV, the brand held a screening of the Rugby World Cup final, hosted by Dylan Hartley, the former captain of England’s national rugby team.

Audiences are watching Rugby World Cup final with LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV that offers immersive viewing experience and vivid colors
The former captain of England national rugby team is talking right in front of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV at the premium event held in London

Meanwhile, the Chef’s Table event saw Michelin three-star chef Jason Atherton create a special three-course meal for attendees. Chef Atherton prepared the courses using ingredients kept fresh by LG SIGNATURE’s top-of-the-line refrigerator and paired the delectable dishes with wines kept at the perfect temperature by the newly launched wine cellar.

Michelin three-star chef Jason Atherton is holding a door of LG SIGNAUTRE Insta View Door Refrigerator at the premium event held in London.

“It’s always a privilege to present our valued customers with premium experiences enabled by LG SIGNATURE products,” said Brian Na, vice president and head of LG Europe. “We strive to enhance everyday life via home appliances that seamlessly amalgamate the best of art and technology. And it’s this union that’s at the core of our new partnership with CSM, an institute that shares our desire to support creative expression for the purpose of creating positive change.”

