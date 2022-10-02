SIGNATURES by LG SIGNATURE is a series of collaborations between LG’s most exclusive product line and some of Sweden’s best known creatives and artists. In these encounters we wish to show how strong ambitions can unite, how technology and creativity inspire one another, and how we together can offer unique solutions and engaging experiences.

It is now official that Swedish artist duo Alexandrov Klum will create an exhibition in collaboration with LG SIGNATURE. In March 2022 “Between the Mountains and the Sea” will be on display at Sergelgatans konsthall in Stockholm. Alexandrov Klum frequently work with large scale installations of photography, film and sound, creating multimedia experiences focused on the relationship between human and nature. By partnering with LG SIGNATURE they can now for the very first time present video artworks on an 88” and 8K OLED TV, with extreme image quality and detail.

In the exhibition Alexandrov Klum investigate their own relationship with mortality, beauty, and presence. Since 2020 Iris and Mattias are located in both Sweden and Spain, and the project “Between the Mountains and the Sea” is their first exploration of the dramatic mountain and coastal landscape surrounding their new base in the region of Valencia. The project has been developed in a time of great change, both in a global and a highly personal perspective, which has shaped the exhibition and adds a poetic value with visual references to the traditions of painters such as John Bauer, William Turner as well as to the classical beauty and dreamlike qualities of pre-Raphaelite painting. ”Our projects spring from a desire to find ways of portraying nature so as to inspire a heightened sense of being. In times of climate change, environmental pollution, and the extinction of species, we experience a strong sense of fleeting loss. Our art is often the result of our lived experiences and the portrayal of a paradisiacal moment when time is stopped. We hope that our stories can contribute to an increased sense of gratitude and wonder for the living world”, Iris and Mattias explain.

"Changing Landscape" @alexandrovklum

Alexandrov Klum use the most advanced image technology of today in their creative process. All photographs and films in the exhibition are created with Fujifilm’s top ranked medium format camera GFX100S – it has been called “the best camera ever tested” by reviewers – and are displayed on TV screens from LG and particularly on the highly exclusive 88” and 8K OLED88Z2. This TV is aimed at the most demanding image connoisseurs and can show images in a resolution and quality previously seen by very few even in a top international exhibition context. “We now for the first time have a new opportunity to show our work in incredibly detailed resolution. It will be both like being in the moment on location and at the same time experiencing an elevated sense of reality. Now that we move on from HD and 4K it is possible to do so with even higher precision and feeling, to recreate worlds and moments in time that tell our story about the relation between humans and nature. In 4K and especially 8K OLED our work is now available in a quality that we are thrilled to share with our audience. It is very inspiring for us as visual storytellers”, Iris and Mattias adds. In the exhibition the visitor enter in a low-lit hall, surrounded by several large panoramic works leading up to a center piece film installation, and two joining films that show the process behind the exhibition. The image content of this exhibition must be experienced on site. It shows us what distinguished visual artists can create with the technique of tomorrow, already today.

"Where the walls meet" @alexandrovklum