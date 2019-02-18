Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Modernist spaces and clean minimalist design

ARTIST MODERNIST SPACES
front image of creator alexis christodoulou who is putting his both hands in his pockets wearing blue shirt

Alexis is a self-taught 3D artist. He has been teaching himself software and design concepts for the past 10 years while working in advertising and winemaking. He’s always been fascinated with modernist spaces and clean minimalist design—aesthetics that regularly show up in his work.

lg signature oled tv w is hung on the glass wall in some place that looks so virtual

“With my images, I let the physical functions of the LG SIGNATURE products lead the image and later used their design cues to form the architecture.”

lg signature washing machine is hung on the glass wall in some place that looks so virtual

“For the Washing Machine, I used clean draped curtains against futuristic styling to create a space that not only echoed the machine’s design but also its functionality.”

lg signature air purifier is hung on the glass wall in some place that looks so virtual

“For the Air Purifier, I used its round shape and the idea of clean air to dictate the environment around it.”

“I really liked the idea of breaking the products down to their basic functions and then building creative ideas around that. I think good products are designed in a similar fashion—wonderful design must first and foremost serve the basic purpose of the product. You can’t have a great looking washing machine that can’t wash clothes!”

creator alexis christodoulou is standing with smile infront of his art work hung on the wall

