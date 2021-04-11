Perfection in every detail - Khatia Buniatishvili in interview

The Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili never fails to impress with her dedication and perfection, associating the two attributes with LG SIGNATURE. As part of the Rheingau Music Festival, LG's premium brand spoke to this year's Artist in Residence in an exclusive interview.

You are presenting your new album "Labyrinth" at the Rheingau Music Festival. If there’s something you hope your listeners to take away from your music, what would that be? An inspiration to dream and to live fully.

What role does perfection play in your musical performances? An observant role, but when I'm on stage, freedom overpowers perfection.

How does art influence your music? Music is an art. Art, like life, completely influences my music.

What is more important to you: playing perfectly or touching the audience?

Is it possible to do both? More important is to be an artist and to make art. The perfection is just a technical part of it, a detail. You can truly touch the audience when you give everything you have, everything you are in the moment of the performance, as if it was the very last time. Who knows, maybe it is the very last time. That’s how I live on stage. The perfection in art and in life are the uniqueness and the unexpectedness of the little things, the fleeting moments. The moments are also imperfect because they exceed the expected image of perfection. In these moments, perfection loses its meaning and creates something new that will later lose its meaning again. It goes on and on. Like life itself, interpretation is a living process.

Tell us more about your creative process. How do you start and where do you get your inspiration from? It starts and ends in the chaos and finds harmony in it, truly reflecting our lives in this world.

Music stands for emotions and tells stories - apart from music, what completes your art? Life and dreams. Fantasy and reality.

At the Rheingau Music Festival, you played a concert with your sister. How important is your relationship with your sister on and off stage? Our relationship is unique and essential because it is about finding another person who understands you and who is with you with their thoughts, no matter what.

After you’ve played a concert, what is your secret to finding relaxation? I switch off from reality - read a book or watch a movie.

Tell us a bit about your home. To what extent do you find technology and art there? Regarding technology, a moderate amount of equipment meets my needs in terms of sound, visual and everyday life, as well as in relation to the kitchen and garderobe. Art is everywhere I think, as it is in people's minds.