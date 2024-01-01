We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
86.72 cm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Curved
YES
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Feature)
0.00
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
7W
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
814.0 x 571.1 x 260 mm (Up)
814.0 x 461.1 x 260 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
986 x 526 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.2 kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.3 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.8 kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB Type C
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
