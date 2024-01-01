27" FHD IPS 27BK55 Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD IPS Display
The IPS displays clear and accurate colours from all angles for advanced work, making the panel suitable for professionals. Also, IPS picture quality allows you to create outstanding output.