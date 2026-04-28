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52” LG UltraGear™ evo G9, The World’s Largest 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor, Black
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
World’s largest* 52-inch
5K2K gaming monitor
Step into an expansive field of view with the world’s largest* 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160, WUHD) display. With a vertical height similar to a 42-inch 16:9 (3840x2160) display, the 52-inch 21:9 ultra-wide screen provides a 33% wider workspace for a more immersive viewing experience, delivering deep engagement across a variety of games.
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) display.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
A curved screen that wraps
your gameplay
The 1000R curvature brings more of the screen into your natural field of view, helping open-world and RPG games feel more engaging. By wrapping the scene closer to your line of sight, the curved design supports a deeper sense of in-game presence.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Bright highlights and detailed shadows
With VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, bright scenes show stronger highlights and dark areas retain more visible detail. With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor reproduces wide, accurate colours that help distinguish details in fast-moving or visually complex games.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Quick response for gameplay
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Smooth motion that
keeps you focused
Minimise tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Powerful connectivity for your
gaming station
LG UltraGear evo™ 52G930B features the latest port selection to support a wide range of compatible GPUs (graphics cards) and devices. Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivering ultra high speed gaming at 240Hz on a 52 inch large screen. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support through a single cable. HDMI 2.1 ensures stable connections with consoles and other devices.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Plunge into the world of PC
and console gaming!
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimised gaming experience across various genres and platforms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Aspect ratio support may vary by console. Please adjust your display settings to ensure optimal gameplay performance.
Immerse yourself in clear
10W x 2 stereo sound
Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 10W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out to enjoy focused audio and clear voice communication during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimise your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Sleek and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
51.6
Size [cm]
131
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2361mm x 0.2361mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.06B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
1000R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Dolby Vision™
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
HDR Effect
YES
Mini-LED Technology
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Delta E<2
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
-
Flicker Safe
-
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
OverClocking
-
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Camera
-
Mic
-
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
CONNECTIVITY
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
Thunderbolt
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
Daisy Chain
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Built-in KVM
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Audio In
-
Mic In
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
Line out
-
SOUND
Speaker
10W x2
DTS HP:X
YES
Maxx Audio
-
Rich Bass
YES
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1174.6x713.1x350.0mm (UP) / 1174.6x593.1x350.0mm (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1174.6x544.3x247.3mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1302 x 680 x 344mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
16.8kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.2kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
24.1kg
ACCESSORY
D-Sub
-
DVI-D
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Thunderbolt
-
USB-C
YES
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
USB A to B
-
Remote Controller
-
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
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