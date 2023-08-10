We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27“ / 68.5cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
350cd/m² (Typ.) 280cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
-
1ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
51W
-
Normal On (Max)
-
65W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 8bit @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
2560 x 1440 10bit @ 144Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes (Low Frame Compensation)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Others
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
614.2 x 410.8 x 619.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
614.2 x 56.3 x 364.8
-
Box
-
717 x 477 x 247
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
8.1
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.2
-
Box
-
11.4
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
