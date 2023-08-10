About Cookies on This Site

27" UltraGear™ QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UltraGear™ QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor

Product Information Sheet
27GN88A-B

27" UltraGear™ QHD 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gaming Monitor

front view with the monitor arm on the right
All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27“ / 68.5cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2331 x 0.2331

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

350cd/m² (Typ.) 280cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

(GTG)

1ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

USB Up-stream

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Normal On (typ.)

51W

Normal On (Max)

65W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

Under 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 8bit @ 144Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 10bit @ 144Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Freesync

Yes (Low Frame Compensation)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Others

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

614.2 x 410.8 x 619.2

Set (without Stand)

614.2 x 56.3 x 364.8

Box

717 x 477 x 247

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.1

Set (without Stand)

4.2

Box

11.4

ACCESSORY

DisplayPort

Yes

Others

Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GN88A-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GN88A-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GN88A-BB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GN88A-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GN88A-BB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GN88A-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GN88A-BB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GN88A-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GN88A-BB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

