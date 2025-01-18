Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
27TQ625S-PZ

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

front view

LG LED TV Monitor

Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together

LG LED TV Monitor has dual purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presenting a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.

LG LED TV monitor enabling to enjoy both tv and monitor together

Full HD IPS display bringing a stunning visual experience

Full HD IPS Display

Experience Stunning Visual

27" Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing colour accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.

LG TV Monitor supporting clear picture at wide angles

Wide Viewing Angle

Clear Picture at Wide Angles

LG TV Monitor with IPS technology delivers accurate colours at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles. You can experience the same image projection in your standing or seated position.

Cinema Mode

Make Your Home Cinema

When you want to watch a movie in your own space, Cinema Mode's full visibility makes it possible to capture all the important moments, even in dark scenes.

  • OFF

  • ON

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in streaming service apps

webOS Smart TV

The Smart Way to Access Content

webOS TV monitor helps to explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy tailored video content based on viewing history with built-in streaming service apps.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

*Supported services may differ by country.

AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth

AirPlay + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*AirPlay : Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.

*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV Monitor.

2 x 5W Stereo Speakers

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built-in stereo speakers, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

an immersive experience with 2 x 5W stereo speakers

Wall Mountable

Being Stylish & Convenient

Try mounting your TV monitor according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space saving effect.

being stylish and convenient with wall mountable feature

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Response Time

    14ms

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    14ms

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250nits

  • Colour Bit

    8bit

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (x2)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4

  • DC Output

    40W (19V 2.1A)

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 394.8 x 150

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612 x 368.5 x 73.9

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    692 x 160 x 439

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.55 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.5 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.2 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Others

    DVB-S/S2

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 