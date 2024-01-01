Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" LED Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

22" LED Monitor

22BK55WD

22" LED Monitor

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    22"

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.282 x 0.282

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1680 x 1050

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    5000000 : 1

  • Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Vertical

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Jack Location(Audio Input)

    Vertical

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Vertical

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output (watt)

    1W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Output

    28W(12V/2.3A)

  • Normal On (EPA)

    14.5W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    16.1W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Mechanical Switch

    Yes

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • DVI-D (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • D-Sub

    1680 x 1050

  • DVI-D

    1680 x 1050

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number

    6

  • Key Description

    MENU, READER, SES, AUTO, INPUT, POWER

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Ratio

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black / White - Non Glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black / White - Non Glossy

  • Stand

    Black / White - Non Glossy

  • Base

    Black / White - Non Glossy

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes (±180º)

  • Height range (mm)

    130mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (90º )

  • Mini PC Bracket Ready

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Yes (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes(7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

