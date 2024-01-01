We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22” LED Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
22"
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.282 x 0.282
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Resolution
1680 x 1050
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
5000000 : 1
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI
Yes
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Input)
Vertical
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Vertical
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
1W x 2
POWER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
28W(12V/2.3A)
-
Normal On (EPA)
14.5W
-
Normal On (typ.)
16.1W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Mechanical Switch
Yes
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-Sub
1680 x 1050
-
DVI-D
1680 x 1050
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number
6
-
Key Description
MENU, READER, SES, AUTO, INPUT, POWER
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Finnish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Ratio
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black / White - Non Glossy
-
B/Cover
Black / White - Non Glossy
-
Stand
Black / White - Non Glossy
-
Base
Black / White - Non Glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º ~ 35º
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes (±180º)
-
Height range (mm)
130mm
-
Pivot
Yes (90º )
-
Mini PC Bracket Ready
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
STANDARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Yes (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes(7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
PC Audio
Yes
