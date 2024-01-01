LG IPS Monitor MP67

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    23

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 / 178

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2652 x 0.2652

  • Colour Gamut

    72% (CIE1976)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Super+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Colour Cloning

    Yes

  • Colour Wizard

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -3º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes(6.0)

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Built-in power / 100-240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    23W

  • Normal On(EPA)

    21W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W Under

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W under

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    533 x 205 x 426

  • Set (without Stand)

    533 x 52 x 324

  • Box Dimension

    602 x 126 x 384

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    3.2

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    2.8

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    4.4

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • DVI-D

    Option

  • HDMI

    Option

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

