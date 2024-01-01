We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24GM77 for FPS gaming
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch)
24
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.27675 X 0.27675
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes(2EA)
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB
USB 3.0 (1up/2down)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Custom Wide, Original, 1:1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Off, High, Middle, Low
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Game Mode
Gamer1, Gamer2, Gamer3, FPS1, FPS2, RTS, Off
-
Motion 240
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes
-
Height(mm)
100
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
567.6 x 248 x 401.2
-
Set (without Stand)
567.6 x 57.3 x 353.9
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
5.43
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
3.84
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
