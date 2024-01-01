We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
24"/61cm
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits, 16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.27675 X 0.27675
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
2ms(High)
-
(GTG)
(TN Type) 1ms MBR : faster than 1ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
USB Hub
USB3.0 (1up/2down)
Up - bottom, Down - side
NOt support Quick Charge
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Horizontal (Angle Type)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Side
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA)
19W
-
Normal On (typ.)
32W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5Watt
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3 Watt
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 160KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 144H
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 1640KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Video (HDMI)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
Whole OSD Button - 1, Hot Key - 5
-
Key Type
Whole OSD Button - Joystick, Hot Key - Tact type
-
[ Key Location ]
Whole OSD Button - Bottom, Hot Key - Front
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
COLOUR
-
B/Cover
Black Texture + Red deco
-
Stand
Black Texture
-
Base
Black Texture
-
Others
Hot Key
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º (front) ~ 35º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes(0~355º)
-
Height(mm)
130mm
-
Pivot
Yes (90º )
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
567.6 x 240 x 388.7 (518.7)
-
Set (without Stand)
567.6 x 57.3 x 354
-
Box
637 x 505 x 172
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.94
-
Set (without Stand)
3.82
-
Box
7.8
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes(win 10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Others
Cable Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
