24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

24GM79G

24" Full HD Gaming Monitor (24" Diagonal)

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    24"/61cm

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bits, 16.7M colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.27675 X 0.27675

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

    2ms(High)

  • (GTG)

    (TN Type) 1ms MBR : faster than 1ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.2)

  • USB Hub

    USB3.0 (1up/2down)
    Up - bottom, Down - side
    NOt support Quick Charge

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Horizontal (Angle Type)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Side

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (EPA)

    19W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    32W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5Watt

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3 Watt

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 160KHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 144H

  • HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 1640KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 144Hz

  • DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz

RESOLUTION

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    Whole OSD Button - 1, Hot Key - 5

  • Key Type

    Whole OSD Button - Joystick, Hot Key - Tact type

  • [ Key Location ]

    Whole OSD Button - Bottom, Hot Key - Front

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Japanese, Korean

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

COLOUR

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture + Red deco

  • Stand

    Black Texture

  • Base

    Black Texture

  • Others

    Hot Key

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5º (front) ~ 35º(rear)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes(0~355º)

  • Height(mm)

    130mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (90º )

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    567.6 x 240 x 388.7 (518.7)

  • Set (without Stand)

    567.6 x 57.3 x 354

  • Box

    637 x 505 x 172

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.94

  • Set (without Stand)

    3.82

  • Box

    7.8

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes(win 10)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Others

    Cable Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

