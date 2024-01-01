Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24MK400H

24" Full HD Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    23.5" / 59.8cm

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    1ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    26.0W (Typ), 30.0W (Max.)

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    Under 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920x1080 / 60Hz

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920 x 1080/75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Super resolution +

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes

  • Wall Mount(mm)

    75 x 75

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    555 x 181.9 x 420.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    555 x 38.4 x 330.9

  • Box

    688 x 124 x 390

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.5

  • Box

    4.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

