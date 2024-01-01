We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.8"/ 60.47cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms / 7ms / 9ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (EPA)
22W
-
Normal On (typ.)
25W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W under
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3w under
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
F
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
1920 x 1080
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Others
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
Texture
-
Stand
high glossy
-
Base
Texture(Hair line)
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
549.9 x 187.4 x 409.0
-
Set (without Stand)
549.9 x 62.5 x 330.4
-
Box
619 x 399 x 114
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.8
-
Set (without Stand)
2.6
-
Box
4.1
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
810 / 1800 / 2100
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes (Win10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
CD
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
HDMI
Option
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
