LG IPS Personal Smart TV MS53
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
24
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
RF In
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
PC Audio In
-
LAN
1
-
RS-23C (Control / SVC)
SVC
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Sound
Virtual surround
-
Sound Optimizer
Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type
FEATURES
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Energy Saving
Smart Energy Saving Plus
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Multi task (4 screen / 2 screen)
Yes (2 screen)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 3.0
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
MVPD
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
3D Effect Game
Yes
-
ACR (Auto Content Recognition)
Yes
-
Cloud
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiFi Display
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Yes (B/in)
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
POWER
-
Type / Input
100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
Max. 57W (typ.38W)
-
Stand-by Mode
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
566.8 x 178.3 x 420.8
-
Set (without Stand)
566.8 x 73.3 x 346.1
-
Box Dimension
650 x 416 x 127
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
ECO
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
26.0
-
Stand By (W)
0.40
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
73
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
