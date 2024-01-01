Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" Full HD IPS Monitor
27BK750Y_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

27BK750Y_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
27BK750Y

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27"/68.6cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    5M:1

  • (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • DVI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1.2)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1.4)

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Vertical

  • DisplayPort Out

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Jack Location(Audio Input)

    Vertical

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Vertical

  • USB

    USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down, one for quick charging)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output (watt)

    1.2W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Output

    52W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    28W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.003W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    F

FREQUENCY

  • DVI-D (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number

    7

  • Key Description

    MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    LED off

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Ratio

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Control

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

    Yes

  • Power Charge

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black (Texture)

  • B/Cover

    Black (Texture)

  • Stand

    Black (Texture)

  • Base

    Black (Texture)

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5º ~ 25º

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes (±45º)

  • Height range (mm)

    150mm

  • Down Height (mm)

    50mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    611.5 x 276.1 x 542.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    611.5 x 59.0 x 367.5

  • Box

    690 x 531 x 172

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (Wall mount)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.9

  • Box

    9.6

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    384 / 816 / 954

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    detached

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Yes (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • PVC-Free

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • PC Audio

    Yes

  • CD (Manual / Software)

    Yes (Manual, Driver)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

