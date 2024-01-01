We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" FHD Gaming Monitor with Gsync Compatible, Adaptive Sync
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27“ / 68.6cm
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.31125x0.31125
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
2ms(Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
YES(ver2.0, 1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(ver1.2, 1ea)
-
USB Hub
USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
65W
-
Normal On (typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~255kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
48~240Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920x1080@240Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30~255kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
48~240Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920x1080@240Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920x1080@60Hz(typ) 1920x1080@240Hz(max)
-
Display Port & USB-C
2560 x 1080 @ 144Hz
2560 x 1080 @ 166Hz (Overclock)
-
Video (HDMI)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
Red
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
Red Blinking(Default Off)
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
-
Ratio
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
(Color) Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
YES(120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSyncTM (Support LFC)
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Matt Black(Side High Glossy)
-
B/Cover
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Stand
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base
Matt Black + Red Deco
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes(-5~15)
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes(-20~+20)
-
Height(mm)
Yes(110mm)
-
Pivot
Yes(0~90_Clockwise)
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)
-
Set (without Stand)
625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4
-
Box
793 x 508 x 193
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.35
-
Set (without Stand)
4.6
-
Box
8.95
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
162/432/528
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC(for China)
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
KC
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
YES
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
Mouse holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
