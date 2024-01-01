Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27GK750F

27" FHD Gaming Monitor with Gsync Compatible, Adaptive Sync

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27“ / 68.6cm

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.31125x0.31125

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400cd(typ) / 320cd(Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    2ms(Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    YES(ver2.0, 1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(ver1.2, 1ea)

  • USB Hub

    USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Back

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    65W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    30W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    Under 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    A

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~255kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    48~240Hz

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920x1080@240Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30~255kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    48~240Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920x1080@240Hz

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920x1080@60Hz(typ) 1920x1080@240Hz(max)

  • Display Port & USB-C

    2560 x 1080 @ 144Hz
    2560 x 1080 @ 166Hz (Overclock)

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    Red Blinking(Default Off)

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader

  • Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, 1:1

  • Black Level

    Yes

  • DFC

    Yes

  • (Color) Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    YES(120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz)

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSyncTM (Support LFC)

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Matt Black(Side High Glossy)

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black + Red Deco

  • Stand

    Matt Black + Red Deco

  • Base

    Matt Black + Red Deco

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes(-5~15)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes(-20~+20)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes(110mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes(0~90_Clockwise)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    625.1 x 272.2 x 466.1 (576.1)

  • Set (without Stand)

    625.1 x 40.4 x 370.4

  • Box

    793 x 508 x 193

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.35

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.6

  • Box

    8.95

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    162/432/528

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Off-set

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC(for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI(for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

  • Mouse holder

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

