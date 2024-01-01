We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ColourPrime Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bit+FRC 1.07B colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Colour Gamut
ADOBE RGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual-Link)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Thunderbolt
2
-
Audio Output
Headphone Out
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
4:3 in Wide
PC, Video
-
USB
1up 3port
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 35º Degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes (355 Degree +_3)
-
Height(mm)
130mm
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TCO03
Yes
-
TCO99
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
70W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W (USB3.0)
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
643 x 417 x 258.6
-
Set (without Stand)
643 x 417 x 55.6
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
7.5
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.8
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes(Dual-Link)
-
DisplayPort
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
