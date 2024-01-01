We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor(27" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back (Horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Output)
Back (horizontal)
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.7A
-
Normal On(typ.)
29W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
DVI-D(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DVI-D(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC(USB-C)
1920X1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920x1080
-
Video(HDMI)
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour(On mode)
White
-
LED Colour(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(Brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color weakness
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes(2.2)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Others
Black Stabilizer
COLOUR
-
Front
Black
-
B/Cover
Black
-
Stand
Black
-
Base
Black
-
Others
Black
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
YES / -2º ~ 15º
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand)
634.1x204.7x469.5
-
Set (without Stand)
634.1x91.1x382.7
-
(mm)Box
703x446x135
-
Set (with Stand)
4.3kg
-
Set (without Stand)
3.9kg
-
Box
6.0kg
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
640/1360/1530
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
495/1035/1173(EU 기준)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
No (Hand Hole)
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ENERGY STARsup®/sup
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Erp
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Win10
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
Option
-
Stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
