27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor

27MP89HM

27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27"/68.6cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS Neo III

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare(Haze 1%) , Hard coating (3H)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back (horizontal)

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Jack Location(Audio Input)

    Back (horizontal)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Back (horizontal)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Slim Invisible Speaker

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

  • Others

    MaxxAudio

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    19V/1.7A

  • Normal On (EPA)

    20.3W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    24.5

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W under

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W under

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    F

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • D-sub Max

    1920x1080 @ 75Hz

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI Max

    1920x1080 @ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

    1920 x 1080

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema,
    Game, Color weakness, FPS1, FPS2, RTS1

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Colour weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Silver spray

  • B/Cover

    White

  • Stand

    Silver spray

  • Base

    Silver Spray

  • Others

    White

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -2º ~ 15º

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    613.1x209.7x456.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    613.1x60.5x352.8

  • Box

    69.1x43.1x16.0

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.3

  • Box

    6.4

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    468/1014/1170

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA7.0

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • EPEAT(USA)

    Yes (Gold)

  • EPEAT(Germany)

    Yes (Gold)

  • Windows

    Yes

  • Others(CCC,KC)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Stand body

    Yes

  • Stand base

    Yes

  • Screw cover with user screw

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

