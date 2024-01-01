We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27"/68.6cm
-
Panel Type
IPS Neo III
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114x0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare(Haze 1%) , Hard coating (3H)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Jack Location(Audio Input)
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back (horizontal)
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Invisible Speaker
-
Audio output
5W x 2
-
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.7A
-
Normal On (EPA)
20.3W
-
Normal On (typ.)
24.5
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W under
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W under
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
F
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
D-sub Max
1920x1080 @ 75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI Max
1920x1080 @ 75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema,
Game, Color weakness, FPS1, FPS2, RTS1
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Colour weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Silver spray
-
B/Cover
White
-
Stand
Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
-
Others
White
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -2º ~ 15º
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
613.1x209.7x456.2
-
Set (without Stand)
613.1x60.5x352.8
-
Box
69.1x43.1x16.0
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.8
-
Set (without Stand)
4.3
-
Box
6.4
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
468/1014/1170
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA7.0
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
EPEAT(USA)
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes
-
Others(CCC,KC)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Screw cover with user screw
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
