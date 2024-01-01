We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (x1, ver 1.2)
-
USB Type-C
Yes(x1, 60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
POWER
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
42W
-
Normal On (EPA)
29W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
40~60Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Video (USB-C)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
OSD
-
Country
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB_Down
2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Marker
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray
-
B/Cover
White High glossy
-
Stand
White High glossy / Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-3~20 )
-
Height (Range)
110mm
-
Pivot
Yes
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
615 x 222.6 x 425.2
-
Set (without Stand)
615 x 42.7 x 365.1
-
Box
835 x 476 x 171
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.2
-
Set (without Stand)
4.7
-
Box
10.1
STUFFING
-
Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
364/728/784
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
288/672/784
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
3 step separation
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA7.0
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Ultra HD (Europe)
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB-C DP Alt.Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
Stand body, base
Yes
-
Screw cover with user screw
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB Type A to C
Yes (USB Data)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
