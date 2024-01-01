Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor

27UK850

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    27" / 68.4cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms(faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0), (HDR support)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 60W / DP Alternate Mode / Data

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Rear

SPEAKER

  • Type

    MAXX Audio

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

  • speaker Type

    MAXXAudio®

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (140W)

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Normal On (typ.)

    50W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

    B

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • FreeSync (V-Frequency)

    Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean, Hindi

  • Number of Language

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Down

    2 downstream (No Service Only Port, ver 3.1 gen1)

  • PC

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • Video

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • HDR

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI & DP & USB-C , Yes (2.2)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Texture

  • B/Cover

    White Texture

  • Stand

    Silver

  • Base

    Diecasting Silver Spray

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 20º

  • Height(mm)

    110mm

  • Pivot

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    613.1 x 234.2 x 559.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    613.1 x 44.6 x 364.4

  • Box

    690 x 208 x 492

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.8

  • Box

    9.0

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes (White)

  • DP to DP

    Yes (White)

  • HDMI

    Yes (White)

  • USB Type C to C

    Yes (1.5m White Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control),(Dual Controller / True Color Pro : LGE Website Download)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 