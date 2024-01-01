Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor EA73 Series

LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor EA73 Series

29EA73

LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor EA73 Series

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    29

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    300

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 /178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bit, 16.7M(True)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.0876(H) x RGB x 0.2628(V)

  • Colour Gamut

    sRGB

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

VIDEO

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~90kHz (Digital)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz (Digital)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes(2EA)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    PC Audio In

  • Audio Output

    Headphone Out

  • Others

    HDMI(MHL)

FEATURES

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • 4:3 in Wide

    PC, Video

  • Others1

    True colour Finder(S/W)

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    TUV-Type

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Adaptor / 100~240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    48W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    699.7 x 197.2 x 387

  • Set (without Stand)

    699.7 x 68.5 x 318

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    5.88

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    5.65

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Optional

  • PC Audio

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Screen Splitter

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

