LG 29 inch Ultrawide IPS TV Monitor MA73 Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
300
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bit, 16.7M(True)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.0876(H) x RGB x 0.2628(V)
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
DVI-D
Yes (Dual)
-
HDMI
Yes(2EA)
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
RCA, PC Audio In
-
Audio Output
Headphone Out
-
Others
HDMI(MHL), USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Tuner Input
DVB-T2/C/S2, PAL/SECAM
AUDIO
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Sound
Virtual surround
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
TV,AV,Component: Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2, DVI/HDMI(PC)/DP: Custom/Text/Photo/Cinema/Game, HDMI(AV): Custom/Standard/Vivid1/Vivid2/Cinema
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
ARC
PC and Video
-
HDCP
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
CI Slot
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
52W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
699.7 x 197.2 x 318
-
Set (without Stand)
699.7 x 68.5 x 327.5
-
Box Dimension
780 x 162 x 395
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
5.9
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.3
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Yes (screen split)
-
Remote Controller
Yes
ECO
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
29.0
-
Stand By (W)
0.50
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
83
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
