29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (29” Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
Size (Inch / cm)
29"/73.7cm
Panel Type
IPS
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRBG over 99%
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colors
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628 x 0.2628
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Resolution
2560x1080
Brightness (Typ.)
250(Typ), 200(Min)
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1(typ.)
(DFC)
Mega
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
5ms
(GTG)
5ms(High)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
HDMI
Yes(ver1.4)
DisplayPort
Yes(ver1.2)
USB-C
Yes(DP Alt. Mode)
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Back (horizontal)
Headphone Out
Yes
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back (horizontal)
SPEAKER
Type
Slim Speaker
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2ch
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
Type
Adapter
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Normal On (typ.)
35W
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5
DC Off (Max)
0.3
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
FREQUENCY
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920 x 1080@75Hz
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz (Freesync : 40~75Hz)
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
2560x1080@75Hz
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90kHz
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56Hz~75Hz
USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
2560x1080@75Hz
RESOLUTION
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
2560x1080/75Hz
Display Port & USB-C
2560x1080/75Hz
Video (HDMI)
1080p
CONTROL KEY
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
Key Type
Joystick
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
LED Colour (On mode)
White
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
OSD
Languange(Country)
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
Reader Mode
Yes
Original Ratio
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2
DDC/CI
Yes
HDCP
Yes
Key Lock
Yes
Plug & Play
Yes
Response Time Control
Yes
Colour Calibrated
Yes
Colour weakness
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
Automatic standby
Yes
Six Axis Control
Yes
Smart Energy saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
4 screen split
Yes
On Screen Control
Yes
Freesync
Yes
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
DAS Mode
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
COLOUR
Front
Black high glossy
B/Cover
Black high glossy
Stand
Black high glossy
Base
Black Texture / Red Pearl
-
Black high glossy
STAND
Base Detchable
Yes
Tilt(Angle)
-5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
Set (with Stand)
702.5 x 204.1 x 415
Set (without Stand)
702.5 x 63.8 x 328.4
Box
812 x 403 x 151
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x75
WEIGHT(KG)
Set (with Stand)
5.5
Set (without Stand)
5.0
Box
7.6
STUFFING
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
390/828/966
-
EPS
-
Face Down
-
Base Detach
-
Flexo
-
Hand Hole
STANDARD
UL(cUL)
Yes
TUV-Type
Yes
FCC-B, CE
Yes
CCC (for China)
Yes
EPA7.0
Yes
Erp
Yes
Windows
Yes(win 10)
ACCESSORY
Power Cord
Yes
HDMI
Yes
Others
Cable Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
