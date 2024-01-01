29" UltraWide FHD Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
29"/73.0cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
25W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema1, Cinema2
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP (1.4)
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super resolution +
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Texture (Middle)
-
B/Cover
Black Texture
-
Stand
Black Hair line
-
Base
Black Texture
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 15º
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Set (without Stand)
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Box
822x 413x159
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.9
-
Set (without Stand)
4.4
-
Box
7.5
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows10
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
