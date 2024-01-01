Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Digital Cinema 4K Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

Digital Cinema 4K Monitor

31MU97

Digital Cinema 4K Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch)

    31

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    17:9

  • Resolution

    4096 x 2160

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    320

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 /178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    10bits

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.0567mm x 0.1701mm

  • Colour Gamut

    ADOBE RGB 99%

  • Surface Treatment

    Advanced Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes(2EA)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1)

  • Mini DisplayPort

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Output

    Headphone Out

AUDIO

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x5W

FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom/sRGB/AdobeRGB/DCM Sim/DCI-P3 Sim./Reader/Calibration1/Calibration2

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Uniformity On/Off

    Yes

  • Dual Colour Mode

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree

  • Height(mm)

    140mm

  • Pivot

    Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting (mm)

    100 x 100

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Built-in power / 100-240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    49W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    736.7 x 241.4 x 483.5~623.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    736.7 x 52.4 x 407.5

  • Box Dimension

    972 x 152 x 510

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    9.3

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    7.3

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    12.3

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DP to MiniDP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Cable

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

