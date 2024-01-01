Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32GK850G

32" QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5" Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    31.5" / 80cm

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350nits (typ) / 280nits (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    3000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

  • USB Hub

    USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Back

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    95W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    55W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    Under 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 140KHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    24 ~ 60Hz

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    2560x1440@60Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    88 ~ 240kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    30 ~ 144Hz (OverClock 165Hz)

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

    2560x1440/144Hz 2560x1440/165Hz (OverClock)

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    2560 x 1440 / 60Hz

  • Display Port & USB-C

    2560 x 1440 / 144Hz (Overclock 165Hz)

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Whole OSD Button - Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • Hot Key - Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Hot Key - Key Type

    Wheel Key

  • Hot Key - [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    Red

  • LED Colour (Power save mode)

    Red Blinking(Default Off)

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader

  • Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, 1:1

  • Black Level

    Yes

  • DFC

    Yes

  • (Color) Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    NVIDIA G-SYNC™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Matt Black(Side High Glossy)

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black + White Deco

  • Stand

    Matt Black + Red Deco

  • Base

    Matt Black + Red Deco

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes(-5~15)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes(-20~+20)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes(110mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes(0~90_Clockwise)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    715.2 x 272.2 x 603.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    715.2 x 57.1 x 423.9

  • Box

    927 x 516 x 213

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.7

  • Box

    12.3

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC(for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI(for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    YES

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

  • Mouse holder

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

