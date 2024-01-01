We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide UW-FHD IPS Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
34"/86.4cm (Flat)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 x 0.310
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 5W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100V~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
42W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
G
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
(HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema, HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
PIP
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Super resolution +
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Texture (Middle)
-
B/Cover
White Texture
-
Stand
Silver Hair line (Pearl & Spray)
-
Base
Silver Texture (Pearl)
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 20º
-
Height(mm)
110mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
825.6 x 230 x 460.7 (Down)
825.6 x 230 x 570.7 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
825.6 x 51.2 x 369.8
-
Box
940 x 490 x 240
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.6
-
Set (without Stand)
5.9
-
Box
11.2
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo (1 Color)
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows10
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
