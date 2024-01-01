Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" 21:9 UltraWide UW-FHD IPS Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" 21:9 UltraWide UW-FHD IPS Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
34WK650

34" 21:9 UltraWide UW-FHD IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    34"/86.4cm (Flat)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Speaker 5W*2

  • Audio Tuning

    Maxx Audio

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100V~240V

  • Normal On (typ.)

    42W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

    G

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
    (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema, HDR Game, HDR Standard

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

  • PIP

    - (PIP mode in Screen Split)

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (Picture Mode)

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super resolution +

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Texture (Middle)

  • B/Cover

    White Texture

  • Stand

    Silver Hair line (Pearl & Spray)

  • Base

    Silver Texture (Pearl)

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 20º

  • Height(mm)

    110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    825.6 x 230 x 460.7 (Down)
    825.6 x 230 x 570.7 (Up)

  • Set (without Stand)

    825.6 x 51.2 x 369.8

  • Box

    940 x 490 x 240

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    7.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.9

  • Box

    11.2

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo (1 Color)

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • Windows10

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 